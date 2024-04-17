Minister reveals timeline for outsourcing of Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the Islamabad International Aiport will be ready for outsourcing by next month.

In a statement on social media, the minister announced that the Islamabad International Airport would be ready for outsourcing by mid-May.

Asif, who is also the Defense Minister, announced that the Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport Karachi would be outsourced following the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport.

The minister also announced that the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be cleared for operation by the European Union and the United Kingdom soon.

'Process is at an advanced stage and we are pushing it vigorously,' said the minister with reference to the resumption of PIA's flight operations to the European Union and the UK.

The minister clarified that the government did not want to get into the hotel business to allow the private sector to take care of it.

Khawaja Asif elaborated that the country’s visa policy was “archaic and xenophobic” calling for pursuing liberalization.

“Let me assure you, we are fully cognisant of these issues and hope to sort them out very soon. I appreciate your concern and will keep you informed of progress,” said the minister.

It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and fire Fighting Services and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.