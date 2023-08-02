Search

ImmigrationPakistanTop News

PIA, private airlines announce significant increases in airfare 

02:54 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
PIA, private airlines announce significant increases in airfare 
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private carriers have jacked up airfare after the government increased price of petroleum products, including the aviation fuel. 

Reports said Air Blue, Serene Air and Air Sial, have raised their fares as they have issued new fare charts to the travel agents. 

One-way fares for flights between Lahore and Karachi have been increased from Rs35,000 to 70,000, the reports claimed. 

The whopping increase has left the passengers shell-shocked as they have demanded the Competitive Commission to action against the unjust surge in the airfare. 

Meanwhile, airline authorities have blamed the demand and supply for increase in the fare due to load of passengers following the end of summer vacation. 

A day earlier, Fnance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an increase in the petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre, bringing it to Rs272.95 for the upcoming fortnightly review.

He stated that this decision was made in the interest of the nation. The announcement, which was scheduled for July 31, was delayed as the government considered the potential impact on inflation-burdened citizens and sought to maintain or reduce the rates.

Govt increases petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Govt increases petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

11:10 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

BISE Lahore to announce matric results tomorrow

09:36 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Finance minister confirms resumption of PIA flights to UK

08:19 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

BISE Lahore set to announce matric results

09:26 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

PIA's flight operations disrupted as FBR freezes airline’s bank accounts over unpaid taxes

09:19 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs1.81 per unit on fuel adjustment

02:17 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah improve ICC Test rankings

03:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.

Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.

More to follow... 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 2, 2023

PKR 222,100Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (2 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: