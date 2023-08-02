PIA, private airlines announce significant increases in airfare 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private carriers have jacked up airfare after the government increased price of petroleum products, including the aviation fuel.
Reports said Air Blue, Serene Air and Air Sial, have raised their fares as they have issued new fare charts to the travel agents.
One-way fares for flights between Lahore and Karachi have been increased from Rs35,000 to 70,000, the reports claimed.
The whopping increase has left the passengers shell-shocked as they have demanded the Competitive Commission to action against the unjust surge in the airfare.
Meanwhile, airline authorities have blamed the demand and supply for increase in the fare due to load of passengers following the end of summer vacation.
A day earlier, Fnance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an increase in the petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre, bringing it to Rs272.95 for the upcoming fortnightly review.
He stated that this decision was made in the interest of the nation. The announcement, which was scheduled for July 31, was delayed as the government considered the potential impact on inflation-burdened citizens and sought to maintain or reduce the rates.
