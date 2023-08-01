Govt increases petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday declared an increase in the petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre, bringing it to Rs272.95 for the upcoming fortnightly review.

He stated that this decision was made in the interest of the nation. The announcement, which was scheduled for July 31, was delayed as the government considered the potential impact on inflation-burdened citizens and sought to maintain or reduce the rates.

This marks the last time Dar will make such an announcement as his government's term concludes on August 12. The price hike was deemed unavoidable, as Pakistan had previously agreed with the IMF to apply a petroleum development levy to the rates.

More to follow…