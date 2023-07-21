Search

BusinessPakistan

Petrol pump owners postpone nationwide shutdown for two days

Web Desk 07:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Petrol pump owners postpone nationwide shutdown for two days
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Friday postponed for two days its plan to shut down petrol pumps across Pakistan.

The association, which is pushing for an increase in profit margin of petrol pump owners, announced the decision after the first round of talks with State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik. Malik arrived in Karachi earlier in the day for talks with the association representatives and convinced them to call off the planned shutdown of petrol pumps.

In a statement, the association said it might hold another round of talks with the government after two days.

A day earlier, the association had announced shutting down petrol pumps across the country from July 22. "We will shut down all petrol pumps across Pakistan at 6:00pm on July 22," said the association, which claims to have more than 10,000 members.

The association said in a statement the petroleum minister was informed about their concerns but he did not take any action. The official communique said that interest rates and inflation have hit operators' businesses therefore the dealership margin must be increased.

The association said sales have slumped by 30% due to the Iranian fuel being smuggled into Pakistan.

"Around 8,000-9,000 (operators) ... represented by us, will be shut on July 22," said Abdul Sami Khan, chairman of the association. He said the supply of petrol will remain suspended until the demands are met.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on July 22

12:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Indus Motor shuts down plant for two weeks

09:53 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Two KP police personnel martyred in terrorist attack on Peshawar checkpost

09:18 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

No relief for Parvez Elahi as PTI president detained for 30 more days under 3MPO

09:36 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Pakistan slashes prices for petrol and diesel

12:44 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from July 16?

09:46 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Petrol pump owners postpone nationwide shutdown for two days

07:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: