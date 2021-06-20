Punjab top cop vows to treat Mufti Aziz ur Rehman as a test case

LAHORE – Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani Sunday vowed to make Mufti Aziz ur Rehman case as a test after the cleric was arrested from Mianwali on charges of molesting one of his students.

The former JUI-F leader, who has been arrested by Lahore police for sexually abusing his seminary student, will be convicted by the court, Inspector-General (IG) Punjab Police Inam Ghani wrote on his official handle.

We have been able to arrest this criminal. We will take it as a test case, interrogate him, conduct scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court. We want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future. pic.twitter.com/W8frA3irKC — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) June 20, 2021

Posting a picture of ‘child molester’ on his verified Twitter handle, he wrote ‘We have been able to arrest this criminal. We will take it as a test case, interrogate him, conduct a scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court.’

Ghani further added that ‘we want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future’.

Earlier today, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has nabbed Mufti Aziz and his sons during a raid in Mianwali.

A report quoting CIA DSP Hasnain Haider stated that Rehman was being brought back to the provincial capital where he will be prosecuted. He would be presented in court in a day or two, it further added.

Earlier, the victim alleged that he was being blackmailed and threatened by the sons of the culprit. The case was registered on the student’s complaint when police arrived at his local madrassa in Lahore after a video went viral on social media.

The case has been registered at the North Cantt police station on the complaint of the student under Section 377 and Section 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The startling incident surfaced when a video showing Aziz sexually abusing one of his students at a seminary in Lahore has gone viral on social media.

The video secretly shot by one of the victims shows a 70-year-old seminary teacher sitting on the ground when a boy comes in and sits on his lap. The cleric was later seen indulging in sexual acts with the boy. A video message of the victim is also circulating on social media. He says the cleric told him that he would kill him if he names him in the sex scandal.

Amid the growing public pressure for action against the suspect, the cleric has issued a clarification, stating that he was being implicated in the sex scandal. Denying his role in the video, he said that a smear campaign was being run against him.

The Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus. The seminary also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.