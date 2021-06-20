Celebs honour their dads on Father’s Day

Celebrities are taking to social media to pay tributes to their dads to mark the Father’s Day on Sunday.

The celebs shared sweet Father's Day messages to mark the special day.

Ali Zafar shared an important lesson that his father taught him, which he has passed on to his son. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Never be distracted by what who says. Everything will fizzle out. Only the art will remain. Just keep doing your work.” One of my first lessons by a great father, professor of art and design Muhammad ZafarUllah. Passed on the same to my son Azaan Zafar. #HappyFathersDay2021."

Imran Abbas wrote on Twitter, “Tu muskura jahan bhi hai tu muskura.' Papa! You’ve left a void in my heart which can’t be filled till we meet again..Happy Father’s Day."

Adnan Siddiqui took to social media and paid tribute to his father to mark the day.

Taking to Instagram, Saleem Sheikh wrote, The girls and I Another Father’s Day spent just right! #FathersDay #Family.”

“Missing you papa,” wrote Faysal Quraishi alongside a throwback photo of him with his dad.

Anoushey Ashraf wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this legend, traveler, reader. sports enthusiast, fashion ‘icon’, comedian and the life of the party. Thanks for the open communication. Your time, generosity, wisdom, knowledge and patience with your children has paid off. Your kids are heroes. Well done. Love you till infinity. And then beyond. Thanks Dad, for everything.”

Junaid Khan shared an adorable photo of him and his little ones with a caption that left us teary. “Having a father like mine has always been one of my biggest strengths. So much to learn from him and when I apply that exact same learning as a father I realise how blessed I am to have him. Thank you ABBU for teaching us so much about life and fatherhood. And to my two beautiful boys, I hope and pray that I can always love you, support you and be there for you! Happy Father's to all the Fathers out there.”