Pakistan's FM Qureshi congratulates Turkish counterpart for successful Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Web Desk
07:04 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
ANKARA – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu in Antalya, the state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

He congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organising Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which saw high-level attendance of global leaders.

The Pakistani minister noted that the Forum provided an excellent opportunity to discuss and to engage on various contemporary global issues.

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded Turkey's valuable efforts and its outreach to various Afghan parties. Underscoring Pakistan's abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi illustrated Pakistan's consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement.

