Winter holidays schedule for colleges in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Higher Education Department has submitted a summary to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz regarding the winter holidays for colleges.

Reports said the department has proposed that the winter break for colleges begin on December 26.

The summary suggested that colleges should have a shorter break compared to schools, to minimize disruption to educational activities.

The final decision on college holidays will be made after the chief minister’s approval, and the official notification will announce the duration and exact dates of the holidays.

Students, parents, and teachers are awaiting the final notification for confirmation of the holiday dates.

Meanwhile, the school winter vacation schedule has already been announced, with holidays starting today and lasting until January 11.

All Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the vacation schedule, the department said.

Earlier, the Sindh government notified that all public and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed from December 22 to 31 for the annual winter break.

“All educational institutions will reopen on January 1,” a spokesperson for the Sindh government added.

In Balochistan’s colder regions, government schools will remain closed for two and a half months starting December 16.