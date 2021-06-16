Video of a cleric sexually abusing students at Lahore seminary goes viral

A video showing a cleric sexually abusing one of his students at a seminary in Lahore has gone viral on social media.

The video secretly shot by one of the victims shows a 70-year-old seminary teacher sitting on the ground when a boy comes in and sits on his lap. The cleric was later seen indulging in sexual acts with the boy.

A video message of the victim is also circulating on social media. He says the cleric told him that he would kill him if he names him in the sex scandal.

Amid the growing public pressure for action against the suspect, the cleric has issued a clarification, stating that he was being implicated in the sex scandal. Denying his role in the video, he said that a smear campaign was being run against him.

مفتی عزیز الرحمن نےاپنی دانست میں زبردست کہانی گھڑی ہےلیکن موصوف کو اندازہ ہی نہیں ہوا کہ وہ اعتراف جرم کر بیٹھے ہیں 10منٹ کےمکمل وضاحتی بیان میں عالیمرتبت نےپہلے تو ویڈیو کو فیک قرار دیا پھر اپنی ہی بات سےپلٹ گئےحتیٰ کہ مدرسےکی انتظامیہ کےبرطرفی لیٹر کو اپنےخلاف سازش قراردےدیا pic.twitter.com/NwUZU2IPHS — Jameel Farooqui (@FarooquiJameel) June 16, 2021

He said, “I was drugged by the boy as you can see my body is not moving”.

On the other hand, the seminary terminated the services of the cleric.

بریکنگ نیوز : مدرستہ الاسلام لاہور کے مہتمم خلیل اللہ ابراہیم کا بڑا اعلان ٫ صابر شاہ کے ساتھ جنسی زیادتی کے واقعے کی ویڈیو میرے ٹوئیٹ کے ذریعے منظر عام پر آنےکےبعد جے یو آئی ف کے رہنما اور معلم مفتی عزیز الرحمن کو برطرف کردیا گیا - انتظامیہ کا مفتی صاحب سے لاتعلقی کا اعلان👇 pic.twitter.com/a5D9oflIQP — Jameel Farooqui (@FarooquiJameel) June 15, 2021

The seminary also said it would distance itself from any act or statement of the cleric.

Police say they have not received any complaint in this regard yet.