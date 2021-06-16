PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs

ABU DHABI – Multan Sultans handed Quetta Gladiators a 110-run defeat in match 25 of the sixth edition at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first against Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans

With an impressive batting by Shan Masood, Multan Sultans managed to build a solid target of 184 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition in Abu Dhabi.

Sultans took a good start as they lost the first wicket at 73 runs when Khurram Shahzad removed skipper Mohammad Rizwan for 21 runs in the ninth over.

The Multan team’s second player was dismissed by Zahir Khan in the tenth over when he sent Sohaib Maqsood to pavilion for five runs.

At that time, Shan Masood gave a push to the score as he thrashed 73 runs before he was dismissed by Hassan Khan in 14th over. Johnson Charles scored 47 runs and he was sent to pavilion by Shahzad.

Chasing that, Quetta could only make 73 runs – the second-lowest total in PSL history, after Lahore Qalandar's 59 in 2017 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Gladiators are now placed at the bottom spot in the Pakistan Super League 2021 points table with 2 wins and 6 losses from their 8 matches of the league. The team is with 4 points.

On the other hand, Sultans are placed at the 4th spot in the Pakistan Super League 2021 points table with 3 wins and 4 losses from 7 matches of the league. The team is with 6 points.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan