Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,119 new cases, 46 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,119 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

With the addition of 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, the nationwide death toll soared to 21,874. The country’s caseload climbed to 945,184 when 37,196 tests were conducted during the last day.

According to the latest statistics, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3 per cent.

Major cities in the South Asian country faced a shortage of vaccine and masses are facing hardships in getting their scheduled jabs. On Wednesday, Prime Minister’s aide on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that around 2 million doses of Covid vaccines are still available in the country and supply would improve further after June 20.

Pakistan hit by Covid vaccine shortage amid ... 02:21 PM | 16 Jun, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Major vaccination centers in Karachi and Lahore are witnessing a shortage of Covid vaccines as many ...

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Dr Sultan said that a shortage of vaccines had been reported at some busy vaccination centres, adding that the situation will further improve after 20th June with the availability of additional doses.

‘There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies. So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres’, he added.