Pakistan logs 1,656 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 35 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,656 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,866 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,249,858.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,052 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,175,489. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 46,503 while the national positivity has recorded at 3.26 percent.

At least 459,392 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 432,809 in Punjab 174,490 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,664in Islamabad, 32,956 in Balochistan, 34,216 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,331 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,672 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,425 in Sindh, 5,571 KP, 927 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,779 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,537,730 since the first case was reported.

