Two van drivers arrested for raping, blackmailing university student in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Two van drivers were arrested after they sexually assaulted and blackmailed a university student in Faisalabad.

The suspects, who had been exploiting the victim for months, were apprehended following the victim’s decision to confide in her parents, prompting a police investigation.

According to police reports, the two van drivers had been targeting the university student on her daily commute, taking compromising photos from her mobile phone.

They then used these images to blackmail the student, extorting her jewelry as part of the abuse. The harrowing ordeal lasted for several months, with the victim unable to speak out until recently.

It wasn’t until the student could no longer bear the emotional toll that she revealed the abuse to her parents. The family then took immediate action by contacting the police, leading to the suspects’ arrest. Both van drivers have been taken into custody, and a case has been filed against them.

The police have confirmed that the suspects had used the stolen images to maintain control over the student, further threatening her with exposure if she did not comply with their demands.

In a separate but related incident in Lahore, a rickshaw driver was also arrested by the Virtual Women Police Station for harassing a student in the Defence B area of the city. The harassment was reported via the 15 helpline, and a police team responded swiftly to the scene. According to the victim’s father, the rickshaw driver had been repeatedly bothering his daughter as she traveled to and from college.

After receiving the report, a female officer from Safe City assured the victim of her safety and launched an immediate investigation.

The driver was caught in the act and arrested on the spot. Authorities discovered that the suspect had a history of similar offenses.