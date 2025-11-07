PM Shehbaz arrives in Baku to attend Azerbaijan’s Victory Day events

BAKU – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Baku to attend the ceremony to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

He is visiting the country at the invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

On his arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport Baku, the Prime Minister was received by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, and diplomatic staff.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, is accompanying the Prime Minister.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.