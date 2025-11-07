Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal blessed with baby boy

Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have announced the birth of their first child, who is a baby boy, bringing immense joy to their fans and family.

Kaushal took to their social media accounts to share a brief yet touching message, expressing their happiness, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Reports said the couple welcomed their child at a private hospital in Mumbai. Hospital staff confirmed that both mother and baby are healthy, with the family celebrating this new chapter of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Numerous Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes to the new parents, including actress Priyanka Chopra, who posted on Instagram, “Such beautiful news. Congratulations, Katrina and Vicky!”

Other stars like Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt also shared their heartfelt congratulations, sending love and blessings to the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a highly publicized and intimate ceremony in December 2021 at a royal palace in Rajasthan. Their wedding, which was attended by only close family and friends, became one of the most talked-about events in Indian media. Despite the private nature of the occasion, images from their special day went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of millions.

The couple’s fans have also flooded social media with messages of love, prayers, and best wishes for the new parents.