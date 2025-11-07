Pakistani pacer handed five-match ban over ball tampering

SYDNEY – Pakistani pacer Irfan Junior has been handed a five-match suspension after being found guilty of ball tampering during a Victoria Premier League match in Australia.

The incident occurred when umpires accused Irfan of intentionally damaging the ball during the match. Following an investigation by Cricket Victoria, the tribunal confirmed the charges, resulting in the five-match ban.

Irfan Junior, who had previously played first-class cricket in Pakistan and represented various franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), moved to Australia a few years ago. He started by playing for local clubs before qualifying to participate in Australia’s domestic cricket tournaments.

This suspension, however, will only affect his participation in Australia’s domestic cricket competitions. As of now, Irfan Junior has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Kuwait in a dramatic opening match of the Hong Kong Super Sixes Tournament, winning by 4 wickets with just one ball remaining.

In the game played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Kuwait set a challenging target of 124 runs in their six overs, losing only two wickets. Pakistan, however, found themselves in a tight spot, losing two wickets as well but ultimately managed to reach the target with the final ball.

Captain Abbas Afridi played a match-winning knock, scoring 55 runs off just 12 balls. His incredible performance included hitting six sixes in a single over, turning the tide in Pakistan’s favor.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was also effective, with Maaz Sadaqat and Abbas Afridi each taking a wicket.