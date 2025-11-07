Kazakhstan joins Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced that Kazakhstan has officially joined the Abraham Accords, a landmark agreement aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations.

During a meeting with Central Asian leaders at the White House, President Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan has become the first country to join the Abraham Accords during his second term in office. The announcement marks a significant step toward expanding peace, cooperation, and prosperity in the region.

Trump praised Kazakhstan for its outstanding leadership and described the country as a “remarkable nation.” He emphasized that Kazakhstan’s inclusion in the Abraham Accords would foster greater stability and development not just in the Middle East but globally.

“Kazakhstan’s participation in the Abraham Accords is a major step forward for peace and collaboration between nations,” said Trump. “Other countries will soon follow suit, bringing further stability and growth to the region.”

The Abraham Accords, which were initiated under President Trump’s first term, have already led to the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. These agreements aim to normalize relations and open up new avenues for trade, cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East, also hinted that another nation might soon announce its participation in the Abraham Accords, further expanding this historic initiative.

Kazakhstan’s joining of the Abraham Accords is seen as a major diplomatic achievement, signaling the potential for more Muslim-majority countries to engage in dialogue and cooperation with Israel in the future.