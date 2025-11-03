Zahid Ahmed apologises after backlash over content creator’s remark

Actor Zahid Ahmed has issued a public apology after facing widespread backlash for his controversial remark that content creators “will go to hell.”

In a video posted on social media, the Zahe Naseeb actor said, “I’ll make sure this never happens again,” clarifying that his comments were directed toward social media creators, not all content creators.

“I feel guilty for labeling them as wrongdoers,” he admitted, adding, “I crossed my limits emotionally. No one except Almighty God has the right to declare anyone sinful.”

The controversy began after Ahmed’s appearance on a podcast with Ahmed Ali Akbar, where he described social media as “the work of the devil” and claimed that those who create content on it “will go to hell.”

His remarks triggered strong criticism from several influencers, including Adnan Zafar (Ken Doll), who accused the actor of double standards and questioned why some people are judged more harshly than others.

Responding to the backlash, Ahmed said, “It was very important for me to apologize because many young people listen to me on matters of faith, and my words sent them the wrong message.”