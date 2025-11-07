Sic Leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza Arrested In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Faisalabad police have arrested Sunni Ittehad Council’s leader and former MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza in connection with the May 9 tragedy case.

Reports said Hamid Raza was traveling from Peshawar to Faisalabad when Islamabad police apprehended him. He was handed over to Faisalabad police, who then presented him before the ATC. The court ordered him to be sent to prison.

On July 31 of this year, an ATC in Faisalabad sentenced 196 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including prominent figures like Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul, to up to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the May 9 incidents.

The court’s verdict included Hamid Raza and several others, including Shibli Faraz and Sheikh Rashid’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, who were given 10-year sentences.

Following this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified nine members of parliament, including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, and Hamid Raza, on August 5.

Background

On May 9, 2023, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) initiated nationwide protests following the arrest of their leader, Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The protests, which quickly escalated, saw violent incidents across the country, particularly in Lahore’s Model Town, where PTI supporters set fire to the headquarters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In addition to this, military, civilian, and private installations were attacked and set on fire, resulting in significant damage to both public and private property.

At least 8 people lost their lives, and around 290 others were injured in the violent clashes. The protesters also targeted high-profile military locations, including the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, commonly known as Jinnah House, and one of the gates of the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also damaged.

In the aftermath of these events, over 1,900 individuals were arrested across the country for their involvement in the violent clashes, rioting, and property destruction. Several cases were registered against Imran Khan, PTI leadership, and party workers. The widespread unrest prompted swift actions by law enforcement, as the country grappled with the consequences of the May 9 violence.