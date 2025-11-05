Saba Qamar sends Rs100 million defamation notice to journalist over defamatory remarks

ISLAMABAD – Actress Saba Qamar has issued a legal notice seeking Rs100 million in damages against a prominent journalist for allegedly making defamatory and baseless claims about her.

The controversy began when journalist Naeem Hanif claimed in a podcast that Saba Qamar had previously lived in a house in Walton, Lahore, which was allegedly provided to her by an individual.

Saba Qamar strongly denied the allegation, sharing a screenshot of the podcast on Instagram and stating that the claims were entirely false.

She emphasized that she had never lived in Walton and that there was no truth to the statements made against her. She also highlighted that defaming someone’s character is a serious offense.

“Today, I’ve taken legal action against a journalist who spread false and baseless claims about me. I want to say this to everyone to my fans, my colleagues, and my industry stand up for yourself when someone tries to defame or disrespect you. No one has the right to make false accusations just for attention. Don’t stay silent. Call out such behavior and hold people accountable. Let’s bring change — by speaking the truth and standing strong,” read Saba Qamar’s Instagram post.

Through her lawyers, Saba Qamar sent a legal notice to the journalist and the associated YouTube channel (Raasta News Network), demanding a public apology within seven days and the removal of the controversial content. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

The actress also appealed to her fans and the showbiz community to stand up against false accusations and protect their reputations.