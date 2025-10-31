Saba Qamar faces botox, lip filler allegations amid viral crying scene

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has found herself at the center of a social media debate following accusations of undergoing botox and lip fillers.

The controversy has emerged due to a scene in her latest drama, “Pamaal”, where the 41-year-old actress is shown crying due to her husband’s behavior.

Viewers and social media users have pointed out changes in her appearance, claiming that botox and lip fillers might be responsible for her seemingly aged look, suggesting that the procedures may have caused her facial expressions to appear less natural during the emotional scene.

Many fans believe that Saba Qamar’s age is becoming more noticeable, with some critics even stating that the botox effects are interfering with her performance, potentially impacting her ability to convey emotion authentically.

In response, a Dubai-based doctor recently commented on the actress’s “botox crying” look in a video that went viral.

The doctor explained that while Saba Qamar does have fine lines on her face, the botox she received is minimal and was skillfully applied. This, according to the doctor, may explain the different expressions during her crying scene, but overall, the botox treatment was done very well.

Despite the online criticism, Saba Qamar’s fans have defended her, with many asserting that her acting remains top-notch, and that the cosmetic enhancements, if true, haven’t affected her talent in portraying emotional depth.