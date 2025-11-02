Feroze Khan’s wife Dr Zainab denies divorce rumuors

Famous actor Feroze Khan’s wife, psychologist Dr. Zainab, has issued an important statement addressing rumors about her divorce.

After a screenshot of an alleged Instagram story went viral, Dr. Zainab clarified that the circulating reports were false and spread by misleading social media pages.

She shared the screenshot of the fake story, stating she never posted it, nor was it visible to her followers, yet it somehow appeared on gossip pages.

Dr. Zainab urged fans not to believe such pages and to report fake accounts, saying such rumors cause mental distress.

The viral screenshot falsely claimed she had decided to divorce Feroze Khan, describing emotional turmoil in the relationship.

Dr. Zainab firmly denied all such claims, calling the content fabricated.

It is noteworthy that Feroze Khan married Dr. Zainab in June 2024, after his first marriage with Alizey Sultan ended in 2022 amid domestic violence allegations.