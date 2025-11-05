‘Double-cabin vehicle, house’: Govt announces special support package for SP Adeel Akbar’s widow

ISLAMABAD – The widow of Islamabad SP Adeel Akbar, who allegedly committed suicide last month, has been granted special government benefits, including allocation of an official residence at the Police Lines Headquarters.

According to the official order, the government will cover the household utilities, including electricity, gas, and telephone bills.

The widow will also receive a double-cabin government vehicle and 1,000 liters of petrol per month.

Additional support includes the provision of three gunmen, two drivers, a cook, a gardener, and a sweeper. These benefits are set to continue until the retired age of the late SP.

SP Adeel Akbar had reportedly taken his own life on October 23, 2025, on Shahrah-e-Dastoor.

The government’s announcement is aimed at ensuring financial security and official support for his surviving spouse.

Earlier, a three-member investigation committee examining the death of Superintendent of Police Adeel Akbar has concluded that there is no definitive proof to suggest the senior officer died by suicide, according to sources familiar with the inquiry.

The committee reviewed the post-mortem report, witness testimonies, and other relevant evidence before releasing its findings. The report confirmed that SP Akbar suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators recorded statements from his wireless operator, driver, and other personnel who were in contact with him shortly before the incident. Additionally, a psychologist consulted during the investigation noted that SP Akbar had previously sought professional advice concerning his mental health on two separate occasions.

The findings leave the exact circumstances of SP Akbar’s death undetermined, prompting ongoing scrutiny by authorities.