Imran Khan rules out talks with government or establishment

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said that there will be no talks with the government formed under Form 47 or with the establishment, and any communication will only take place through alliance leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

After meeting Imran Khan, Dr. Uzma Khan, accompanied by Aleema Khan, told the media that she had briefed him on all recent developments.

Imran Khan reportedly said there was no point negotiating with the current setup, adding that whenever he engaged with the establishment, pressure on PTI increased and all control remained in one person’s hands.

He said unprecedented oppression was being carried out against PTI, citing the imprisonment of Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a cancer patient, and Bushra Bibi, who is kept in solitary confinement.

Imran Khan stressed that those who stayed loyal to PTI have faced persecution, reiterating that no dialogue would be held with the government or the establishment, and all political communication would occur only through Achakzai as the head of the alliance.

He also said he had full confidence in lawyer Salman Akram Raja, instructing that all party messages be conveyed exclusively through him.

Imran Khan concluded that he would accept neither slavery nor compromise, declaring, “Freedom or death — nothing in between.”