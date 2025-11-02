Sara Ali Khan sets social media on fire with viral Bikini snaps from Saudi resort

Bollywood babe Sara Ali Khan is giving fans a major dose of vacation vibes, as Love Aaj Kal star is currently vacationing in Saudi Arabia with her mother, Amrita Singh.

The 30-year-old actress turned up the heat on social media with glamorous bikini shoot that has gone viral instantly. In her sizzling pictures, Sara flaunts brown animal-print bikini paired with a chic straw hat, exuding effortless style and summer glam.

Fans cannot get enough of her sun-kissed look, while fashionista Manish Malhotra himself reacted to her stunning snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Adding to allure, Sara also shared snapshots in white crochet mini dress, proving she can effortlessly switch from beachy glamour to chic elegance. The vacation album also includes heartwarming mother-daughter moments, with Amrita Singh looking stylish in a colorful flowy outfit as Sara glows in white.

Captioning one of her desert-ready posts, Sara shared a poetic thought: “Perhaps God made the desert so that humans could appreciate dates, The Alchemist.” The quote perfectly complements her luxurious, wanderlust-filled desert diary.

With sun-soaked bikini shoot, Sara has not only captured the essence of perfect holiday but also set social media abuzz with her glamorous desert vibes.