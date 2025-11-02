Sara Ali Khan sets social media on fire with viral Bikini snaps from Saudi resort

Bollywood babe Sara Ali Khan is giving fans a major dose of vacation vibes, as Love Aaj Kal star is currently vacationing in Saudi Arabia with her mother, Amrita Singh.
The 30-year-old actress turned up the heat on social media with glamorous bikini shoot that has gone viral instantly. In her sizzling pictures, Sara flaunts brown animal-print bikini paired with a chic straw hat, exuding effortless style and summer glam.
Fans cannot get enough of her sun-kissed look, while fashionista Manish Malhotra himself reacted to her stunning snaps.
View this post on Instagram
Adding to allure, Sara also shared snapshots in white crochet mini dress, proving she can effortlessly switch from beachy glamour to chic elegance. The vacation album also includes heartwarming mother-daughter moments, with Amrita Singh looking stylish in a colorful flowy outfit as Sara glows in white.
Captioning one of her desert-ready posts, Sara shared a poetic thought: “Perhaps God made the desert so that humans could appreciate dates, The Alchemist.” The quote perfectly complements her luxurious, wanderlust-filled desert diary.
With sun-soaked bikini shoot, Sara has not only captured the essence of perfect holiday but also set social media abuzz with her glamorous desert vibes.
