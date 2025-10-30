Have Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Mishra tied the knot?

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry and actor Sanjay Mishra’s wedding rumors have been debunked. The viral video showing their “marriage” was actually a promotional clip for their upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, directed by Sidhant Raj.

The film also stars Devisha Juneja, Pratik Kammari, and Ashutosh Rana. Fans had speculated that Mahima remarried after years, but the reports were false.

Mahima, known for films like Pardes and Dhadkan, was previously married to architect Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. They share a daughter, Ariana, and separated in 2013 due to personal differences.