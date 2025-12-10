4-year-old boy among three killed in Karachi accidents

KARACHI – Three people, including a young child, were killed in separate accidents involving heavy traffic in different areas of Karachi.

According to details, a 4-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a water tanker in Orangi Town’s Mominabad area. The traffic accident occurred due to the tanker’s collision.

SHO Mominabad, Meraj Anwar, said that a child was killed in a traffic accident in Faqeer Colony, within the Mominabad police station limits. The accident occurred when a water tanker hit the child, resulting in the death of 4-year-old Sufyan, son of Zakir. Police reached the scene after receiving information about the incident.

Police have taken the tanker into custody, while the driver fled from the spot.

The SHO said that according to eyewitnesses at the accident site, the child was a pedestrian. Police are investigating how the accident occurred. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding suspect.

SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi has issued special orders for the immediate arrest of the suspect. Police are further investigating the accident. Meanwhile, at the hospital, a neighbor of the deceased child, Sufyan, told the media that Sufyan was the eldest among three siblings.