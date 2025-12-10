Latest

UAE tops 2025 passport index; Pakistan ranks low at 45 countries

By Web Desk
8:18 pm | Dec 10, 2025
Arton Capital has released its Global Passport Index for 2025, ranking countries based on the strength of their passports.

According to reports, once again this year, a Muslim country topped the list, allowing its citizens to travel to 179 countries without a visa. This reflects the country’s reputation for being law-abiding and peaceful, giving it the top position.

The leading country is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose investment-friendly environment, economic stability, and strong diplomatic ties have helped it retain the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many passports weakened due to travel restrictions, the UAE remained largely unaffected.

Singapore made a remarkable jump from 30th to 2nd place, sharing the spot with Spain. Citizens of both countries can travel visa-free to 175 countries. Ten countries share 3rd place, with their citizens able to visit 174 countries without a visa.

At the bottom of the index are Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, followed by Pakistan. Pakistani passport holders can travel visa-free to only 45 countries.

Meanwhile, Yemen, Bangladesh, North Korea, Palestine, and Eritrea have improved their rankings. India stands at 69th place.

 

