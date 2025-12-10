UAE tops 2025 passport index; Pakistan ranks low at 45 countries

Arton Capital has released its Global Passport Index for 2025, ranking countries based on the strength of their passports.

According to reports, once again this year, a Muslim country topped the list, allowing its citizens to travel to 179 countries without a visa. This reflects the country’s reputation for being law-abiding and peaceful, giving it the top position.

The leading country is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose investment-friendly environment, economic stability, and strong diplomatic ties have helped it retain the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many passports weakened due to travel restrictions, the UAE remained largely unaffected.

Singapore made a remarkable jump from 30th to 2nd place, sharing the spot with Spain. Citizens of both countries can travel visa-free to 175 countries. Ten countries share 3rd place, with their citizens able to visit 174 countries without a visa.

At the bottom of the index are Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, followed by Pakistan. Pakistani passport holders can travel visa-free to only 45 countries.

Meanwhile, Yemen, Bangladesh, North Korea, Palestine, and Eritrea have improved their rankings. India stands at 69th place.