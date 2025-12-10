FBR sets new property valuation rates for 68 locations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The FBR has issued new valuation rates for residential and commercial plots at 68 locations in Islamabad.

The fair market value of immovable properties will now be determined according to the revised rates.

According to the FBR notification, the fair market value of immovable properties will be assessed based on the new rates. With the updated valuation, there will be changes in capital gains tax and withholding tax. Officials say that implementing the new prices will increase transparency in property transactions in Islamabad.

According to the FBR, the new valuation is expected to increase tax revenue from property in Islamabad. In Sector E-7, valuation has been set at Rs. 600,000 per square yard, and in Sectors F-7 and F-6 at Rs. 500,000 per square yard. In F-8, the rate is Rs. 450,000, while in F-10, F-11, and G-6, the rate is Rs. 350,000 per square yard. In sectors D-12 and I-8, the valuation has been set at Rs. 250,000 per square yard.

According to the notification, Sectors E-11, G-8, and G-9 have been set at Rs. 180,000 per square yard, and Sector G-10 at Rs. 160,000 per square yard. In Sector G-7, the valuation is Rs. 140,000, while in Sector C-14, the maximum open land valuation is Rs. 100,000 per square yard.

For one-kanal farmhouses, the maximum valuation has been set at Rs. 12.2 million in Chak Shahzad, Rs. 14 million in Orchard Scheme, and Rs. 15 million per kanal in Gulberg Green. In Sectors I-9 and I-10, the new valuation for one kanal has been set up to Rs. 18 million.