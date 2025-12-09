Momina Iqbal raises temperature with latest bold photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has taken to Instagram to share a bold and captivating photoshoot that has quickly captured the attention of her fans.

In the photos, Iqbal is seen wearing a stylish light brown western dress paired with a white shirt, showcasing her fashion-forward style and elegance.

Along with the photos, Iqbal shared a thought-provoking caption: “We romanticise the stars, but forget the dark is what made them visible.”

The post reflects her deeper, philosophical take on life, blending her beauty with introspective meaning.

The actress’s fans have responded with admiration, flooding the comments section with praise for her beauty and stunning appearance in the photos.

Known for her roles in popular Pakistani dramas, Momina Iqbal has garnered a loyal fan base for her talent and on-screen presence. She made her debut in the industry with her breakthrough role in the drama series “Dil Ruba”. Her other notable works include appearances in “Muqaddar,” where she continued to showcase her versatility and acting skills.