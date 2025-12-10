E-challan system to be introduced in Hyderabad following Karachi’s success

HYDERABAD – After Karachi, the e-challan system will now also be implemented in Hyderabad.

In this regard, DIG Hyderabad and Commissioner Hyderabad briefed the media in a joint press conference. They said the e-challan system will be launched in three districts of the Hyderabad Division to ensure effective enforcement of traffic rules and reduce violations.

‘72 Cameras to Be Installed on Major Roads’

According to DIG Tariq Dharejo, 72 cameras will be installed on major city roads in the first phase of the project. These cameras will monitor traffic and automatically detect violations.

New Traffic Signals

The system will be implemented on Autobahn Road, Jamshoro Road, Wadhu Road, Qasimabad, and other key areas. Additionally, new traffic signals will be installed on three major roads in the city.

Recent E-Challan Experience in Karachi

According to a report last month, over 93,000 e-challans were issued in Karachi in just one month. The highest number of violations were for not wearing seat belts, with 57,541 drivers penalised, resulting in fines totaling PKR 57.54 crore.

Motorcyclists’ violations were also notable. A total of 22,262 riders were caught without helmets, and fines amounted to PKR 11.11 crore.

Positive Results Lead to Hyderabad Implementation

Authorities said that seeing the positive impact of the e-challan system in Karachi, it is now being introduced in Hyderabad, with the expectation of improving traffic discipline and order in the city.