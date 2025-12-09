Ananya Panday sizzles in Bikini, leaves fans stunned on social media

MUMBAI – Bollywood babe Ananya Panday has once again set social media on fire with her latest Instagram pictures. The actress shared sizzling pictures from her new photoshoot, showcasing herself in bikinis and monokinis, leaving fans completely stunned with her bold and hot poses.

Ananya, known for her daring style on social media, grabbed attention of her 26 million followers instantly. In the pictures, her confident and daring poses have sparked a massive discussion online.

While many fans showered her with praise, others were critical, saying “Wearing such clothes won’t make you beautiful”. The actress’s recent bold shoot proves she knows how to keep her fans hooked and trending on social media.

Adding to the excitement, Ananya’s upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri’ is set to hit cinemas on December 25, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases this festive season.