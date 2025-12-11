Adiala Jail Officials Clear the Air on ‘Secret Plan’ to Shift Imran Khan to Another Prison

ISLAMABAD – Reports of secret plan surfaced as PTI lamented government’s move to shift Imran Khan out of Adiala Jail. But inside fortress-like prison, officials watched the frenzy unfold and finally stepped forward to break the suspense.

Adiala jail denied rumours that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was about to be whisked away from the facility, calling the circulating reports nothing more than “pure speculation.”

Khan remains exactly where he is inside Adiala surrounded by maximum security, regular medical checks, and proper meals. A recent examination by a five-member PIMS medical team found him in stable condition, further weakening the claims of an imminent transfer, per report.

Authorities insist that no administrative decision has been made to shift the PTI founder, declaring the entire narrative “devoid of any merit.”

But the clarification came only hours after a storm of reports suggested that the federal government was actively considering relocating the incarcerated leader. According to those earlier claims, officials believed PTI was “pursuing an agenda to destabilise the country,” using protests and sit-ins as a cover to ignite nationwide unrest.

Adding fuel to the political fire, PM’s Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali held a fiery press conference, warning that Pakistan’s political confrontation had escalated to a point “from where return seems impossible.”

Though he refrained from naming Imran Khan directly, Wali hinted strongly that the government was examining proposals to move the ‘prisoner’ out of Adiala. He went further, launching blistering accusations at KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, alleging a nexus with drug smugglers and claiming that Afridi’s family is involved in narcotics activities under his “patronage.”

Just weeks ago, KP Chief Minister Afridi himself staged a 16-hour marathon sit-in outside the jail. Before that, protests by Imran’s sisters led to their brief detention — a move that further inflamed PTI supporters.