Zong Franchise Owner arrested in Sheikhupura SIM Scam

LAHORE – The issuance of fake SIM cards has become an alarming and increasingly common problem in Pakistan, putting citizens’ identities and personal data at serious risk.

In a recent crackdown, a Zong franchise in Sheikhupura was busted for illegally activating SIMs using stolen or misused CNICs, showing growing threat of identity fraud in the telecom sector.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore raided Zong franchise in Sheikhupura for illegally issuing SIM cards, putting citizens’ identities at risk. The bust came after female citizen reported that her CNIC had been repeatedly misused to activate SIMs without her knowledge.

During the high-profile raid, authorities seized two mobile phones, a laptop, five Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, and a staggering 150 SIM cards suspected of being used for fraudulent activities. The franchise owner and a Zong employee were promptly arrested, and an FIR has been registered as investigations intensify.

PTA has sent a stern warning, reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against BVS misuse and illegal SIM issuance, signaling a major step toward tightening digital security and protecting citizens’ identities.