Zohran Mamdani makes history as first Muslim and youngest mayor of New York City

NEW YORK – Democratic Socialist candidate Zhoran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Muslim politician, has made history by winning the New York City mayoral election — becoming the first Muslim and the youngest person ever to hold the office.

According to preliminary results, Mamdani secured 49.6 percent of the vote, defeating his main rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who received 41.6 percent. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trailed behind but managed to attract votes in double digits, a factor analysts say may have benefited Mamdani.

Mamdani’s victory was confirmed by election desk HQ on Tuesday night. His campaign focused on freezing rents, establishing city-run grocery stores, and making bus transport free, policies that earned him strong backing from progressive circles.

Former Governor Cuomo, once seen as a formidable opponent with support from major Democrats in and beyond the state, struggled to overcome a series of scandals, including sexual harassment allegations and controversy over nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayoral race saw record voter participation, with more than two million New Yorkers casting ballots — the highest turnout since 1969.

Mamdani, known for his outspoken stance on global justice issues, accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and stated that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, were to visit New York, he would move to issue arrest warrants.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had earlier warned that if Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, defeated independent candidate Cuomo and Republican Sliwa, he would cut off federal funding to New York City.