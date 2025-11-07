US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, other Currency Rates Today In Pakistan – 7 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recorded fluctuation against major foreign currencies, with only slight movements recorded in buying and selling rates, according to data from local exchange markets.

On Friday, US dollar traded at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs282.9 for selling, showing minimal change compared to the previous session. Euro stood at Rs332.15 (buying) and Rs335.65 (selling), while the British pound was quoted at Rs381.30 and Rs384.30, respectively.

UAE dirham remained at Rs76.9 for buying and Rs77.9 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.7 and Rs76.35.

Indian rupee remained weak, trading between Rs3.09 and Rs3.18, while the Chinese yuan stood at Rs39.64 for buying and Rs39.80 for selling. The Japanese yen hovered between Rs1.88 and Rs1.98.