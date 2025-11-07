Punjab launches new mobile app for disabled individuals – Check benefits

LAHORE – Punjab’s Social Welfare Department has launched a new mobile application under the digital vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to facilitate individuals with disabilities.

The app, titled “Assistive Devices and Wheelchair,” allows individuals with disabilities to apply for wheelchairs and other assistive equipment from the comfort of their homes.

The provincial government aims to ensure these services are delivered directly to the doorstep of those in need.

The provincial minister emphasized that empowering disabled individuals through digital technology is a key goal of the Punjab government.

Field officers will also be able to register and monitor requests via the app, ensuring smooth implementation and transparency. Instructions have been issued to field officers to install the app and accelerate awareness campaigns.

Additionally, CM Maryam Nawaz has announced special initiatives for children with autism, with the establishment of the “Maryam Nawaz School and Resource Centre for Autism” in Punjab.

This will be Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art government facility offering world-class education, therapy, free pick-and-drop services, meals, uniforms, and books for autistic children.

The project’s approval comes with plans to create a modern research and resource center for teacher training.

The initiative will also provide therapy services to children during evening shifts on a self-financing basis.

The recruitment process for staff and admissions is set to begin immediately under the guidance of Special Assistant for Special Education, Saniya Ashiq.