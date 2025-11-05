Khalilur Rehman Qamar threatened with ransom over obscene video

LAHORE – Famous drama writer and director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been threatened by an unknown person who demanded a ransom of Rs 15 million, warning to leak an obscene video. Lahore police have taken notice and launched an investigation.

According to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, he was at home when an unknown caller contacted him, issuing threats for ransom. The caller repeatedly demanded Rs 15 million through calls and messages and threatened to release an obscene video of Amna Urooj if the amount was not paid.

The writer stated that he has been receiving continuous extortion calls and messages, with serious threats issued for non-payment.

Meanwhile, Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran has taken notice of the incident and formed a special team to investigate immediately. Police officials said the suspect will soon be brought to justice, and the investigation is ongoing.