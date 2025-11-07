Rain delays play as India edge past Pakistan by 2 runs in Hong Kong Sixes

HONG KONG – A rain delay in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament saved India from a potential loss to Pakistan, as the match was interrupted before the Pakistani team could chase down the target.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. India, in their 6 overs, managed to score 86 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Attappa top-scored for India with 28 runs, while Chhapli contributed 24 runs.

Pakistan’s bowling attack saw Mohammad Shehzad take 2 wickets, while Abdul Samad claimed 1 wicket.

In response, Pakistan got off to a solid start, scoring 41 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in just 3 overs. However, the rain started pouring down, halting the match.

Despite the players waiting for a resumption, persistent rainfall forced the match to be called off, and under the Duckworth-Lewis method, India was declared the winner by a margin of just 2 runs.