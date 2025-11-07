25-year-old Punjab police constable ‘commits’ suicide in Ferozewala

SHEIKHUPURA – A young police constable was found dead in an apparent suicide at his residence in an area of Ferozewala, a city in Sheikhupura district.

According to police reports, 25-year-old Shiraz Afzal Ansari shot himself in the forehead using a pistol.

Ansari, who was stationed with the Punjab Constabulary Battalion No. 7, had been on duty at the MPA Hostels in Lahore prior to the incident.

Reports revealed that the young constable had recently gotten engaged, with his wedding scheduled for later this year.

Following the incident, local authorities moved the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

The Ferozewala Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ansari’s death.

Initial reports suggest the constable might have been facing personal challenges, though no official statements regarding the cause of the suicide have been made yet. The investigation is still in progress, and further details are awaited.

Authorities have confirmed that they are in the process of gathering all relevant details and have assured a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.