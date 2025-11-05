Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly reunite on-screen as ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ premieres on YouTube

As popular as they are uncertain, the showbiz couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly will once again be seen together on screen.

The romantic pair first worked together in the 2017 hit drama “Yakeen Ka Safar,” during which they reportedly fell in love. Their remarkable chemistry was admired both on-screen and in real life, leading to their marriage in March 2020.

However, just two years later, rumors of their divorce began circulating, though neither Ahad nor Sajal confirmed the news. The couple has not been seen together publicly, and several fellow artists have claimed they have separated. Their families have also neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, which only fueled speculation.

Now, there’s good news for fans — their drama “Dhoop Ki Deewar,” originally streamed on Zee5, has been released on YouTube.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Haseeb Hasan, the drama is set against the backdrop of the Pakistan-India conflict. Sajal plays a Muslim girl, while Ahad portrays a Hindu boy.

Since the drama was not available to Pakistani viewers on Zee5, fans are excited to finally watch it on the “Zindagi” YouTube channel.

Fans expressed joy, saying, “At last, we’re seeing them together again.” One user commented, “This couple was jinxed,” while another wished, “May love reunite them once more.”