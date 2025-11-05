Pakistan witnesses spectacular year’s biggest and brightest supermoon

LAHORE – The spectacular view of this year’s largest supermoon has begun in Pakistan.

According to a SUPARCO spokesperson, this is the second of three supermoons this year, appearing unusually large and bright.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it look bigger and brighter than usual.

During this supermoon, the moon will be 221,817 miles from Earth, appearing 9.7% larger and 16% brighter than a normal full moon, the spokesperson added.

This is the second of three supermoons in 2025, with the next one expected in December. Astronomers say this Beaver Supermoon will be the biggest and brightest moon spectacle of the year.