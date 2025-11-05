realme unveils C85 Pro with 4000nit AMOLED and IP69 durability rating

LAHORE – realme has announced the C85 Pro, a new smartphone that combines a 7,000mAh battery with a 4,000nit AMOLED panel — marking one of the highest brightness displays seen yet in this segment of ultra-large battery Android devices.

The handset targets users who spend long hours outdoors, on road travel, or in creator workflows on the move.

Battery + endurance

The C85 Pro features a 7,000mAh “Titan” battery which, according to the company, can last beyond a full day of heavy use and retains around half capacity by evening under mixed heavy scenarios.

realme cites 18 hours of navigation, 21 hours of video streaming, 73 hours of music playback, and 38 hours of call time as tested performance references.

The device also supports 45W fast charging with a 50% refill claimed in 30 minutes, and 10W reverse charging capable of powering an iPhone, earbuds, or a smartwatch.

AI power saving adds further efficiency, and the firm says its Bionic Repair Technology allows the battery to stay healthy for up to six years.

Display

The 6.7-inch OLED panel reaches 4,000 nits peak brightness, making it among the brightest AMOLED displays available in phones with this battery class.

The screen also carries 120Hz refresh support.

Durability + certification

The phone carries IP69 Pro water and dust resistance, with testing across 36 liquid types at temperature ranges from 0°C to 100°C.

realme says this durability benchmark has also been recognised with a Guinness World Record.

Availability

Pricing and market rollout timelines were not announced at the time of publication.