Zong under fire as PTA report exposes poor broadband performance

ISLAMABAD – Internet users in Pakistan are facing below-par internet service as major providers fail nationwide. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared data from July 1 to September 30 and the results are unexpected.

Some of Pakistan’s largest internet providers are performing well below acceptable standards, putting users’ online experience at risk. The report identifies PTCL’s Hub operations and Zong in Quetta as lowest-performing networks.

PTCL recorded shocking 16.67percent compliance rate, while CMPak in Quetta managed just 33.33%, both labeled as non-compliant under PTA regulations. PTCL users reported frequent network downtime, high latency, and severely reduced availability.

CMPak customers in Quetta experienced weak performance across multiple KPIs, including bandwidth utilization, access node reliability, and jitter.

Between July 1 and September 30, 2025, the telecom authority evaluated 66 broadband operators across major cities at dozens of locations, measuring performance against the Fixed Broadband Quality of Service Regulations 2022.

Real-time data was gathered directly from each operator’s Network Operation Centre (NOC).

PTCL (Hub) and NTC (Hub) failed both local and international latency requirements. Zong exceeded the 15 ms jitter limit and fell below node availability standards.

Peak-hour congestion and inefficient routing remain widespread issues, leading to slower speeds, packet loss, and poor performance for gaming, video conferencing, and streaming.

All non-compliant operators, including PTCL and CMPak, have been officially warned. PTA provided detailed KPI performance data and instructed providers to improve network availability, reduce latency, and optimize bandwidth usage. The authority emphasized that infrastructure upgrades and routing improvements are critical to meet service benchmarks and maintain customer trust.

SCO, Galaxy Technology, and City Dot Net secured 100% compliance in all tested regions, proving that high-quality broadband is possible in Pakistan.

The recent data is reality as broadband quality is improving nationally, while some major providers continue to underperform. PTA’s strict enforcement of QoS standards aims to push all operators toward greater reliability and consistent service in the coming quarters.