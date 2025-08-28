Flood-Hit areas in Punjab get Free Calls from Jazz, Zong

LAHORE – Pakistan’s leading telecom operators, Jazz and Zong, announced free calls to all networks and PTCL for customers in flood-hit regions of Punjab.

Heavy rains and overflowing rivers caused extensive damage in cities including Narowal, Kartarpur, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal, affecting homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods. By waiving call charges, the companies are enabling residents to focus on safety and recovery rather than communication costs.

Jazz has also partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to operate a mobile-based Early Warning System (EWS), which has delivered over 200 million alerts nationwide, including evacuation warnings along the Chenab River.

Zong rolled out relief package providing 30 free on-net minutes and SMS for residents in the hardest-hit districts, helping families stay connected and access emergency services. The company had previously extended similar support to flood-affected areas in AJK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Both Jazz and Zong emphasized their dedication to providing immediate relief and long-term support to flood-affected communities across Pakistan.