Pakistan flood victims to get $1 Million Medical Aid from Gates Foundation

ISLAMABAD – Gates Foundation announced $1 million in assistance for communities affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said aid will be delivered through the World Health Organization (WHO), which plans to use the funds to provide medical services to approximately 465,000 flood-affected individuals across 33 districts in all four provinces.

WHO’s representative in Pakistan, Doping Lo, thanked to Gates Foundation for the timely support and emphasized that WHO stands with Pakistan in protecting human lives. During his visit to flood-hit areas, he noted that climate change is intensifying monsoon rains and increasing the frequency of natural disasters.

According to WHO data, between June 26 and August 27, floods in Pakistan resulted in 802 deaths and over a thousand injuries. More than 5,500 livestock perished, while 7,465 homes, 658 kilometers of roads, 238 bridges, and 7 health centers were destroyed, with 89 additional facilities damaged. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered the most severe impact from the flooding and heavy rains.