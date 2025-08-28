High Flood Alert in Shahdara as rising floodwaters trigger panic

LAHORE – A massive flood surge is coming through Ravi River at Shahdara, where water flow moved up to 155,000 cusecs and continues to climb. Authorities sounded highest flood alert, warning that low-lying areas face imminent danger as thousands panic to evacuate.

At Jassar, the flow crossed 166,000 cusecs, while Syphon point is now under high-flood conditions. In shocking turn, floodwaters have smashed into the Kartarpur Corridor, submerging parts of the sacred Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Rangers pulled hundreds of terrified families to safety, while roads, highways, and entire villages disappeared under water.

CM Maryam visits Shahdara to review flood situation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Shahdara to monitor flood situation along the Ravi River. CM reviewed the condition of embankments and other safety arrangements.

During the visit, officials briefed her on expected water flow and the preventive measures being carried out to protect nearby communities. The CM directed authorities and all departments involved in rescue and relief operations to speed up the evacuation of residents and livestock from areas at risk of flooding.

NDMA said that over over 2Lac people have already been evacuated as Punjab battles one of its most severe flood disasters in years. Relentless rescue missions involving the Army, Rangers, and Rescue 1122 are underway. Relief camps are overflowing as families clutching their children and livestock fight for survival.

A new wave of monsoon rains is expected from August 29 to September 9, which could unleash catastrophic inflows of up to 700,000 cusecs at Panjnad. Downstream barrages at Kotri and Guddu are also under threat, with evacuation orders spreading rapidly.

Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab have burst their banks, drowning crops, livestock, and entire villages. At Head Khanki, inflows have skyrocketed beyond 1 million cusecs, shattering the river’s design limits and putting critical infrastructure at risk.

Amid chaos, Punjab government called in Pakistan Army to take charge in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Narowal.