Severe floods hit Punjab as India releases water; Army, rescue teams deployed

LAHORE – After India released water from its rivers, the flood situation in Punjab’s rivers—Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab—has become critical. To protect the irrigation infrastructure, the Head Qadirabad Barrage on the Chenab was blown up.

Following the breach of Head Qadirabad, floodwaters entered nearby villages, including Sambariyal, and the city of Wazirabad.

The overflowing Palkhu Nullah also caused flooding in Wazirabad’s Cheema Colony, Jinnah Colony, Hajipura, Mohalla Shish Mahal, and Sohadra, leaving residents trapped in their homes.

Due to India’s water aggression, hundreds of acres of land along Punjab’s rivers and streams have already been submerged.

In Pasrur’s village Kotli Bawa Faqir, the local graveyard was washed away by the Nala Dek flood, and the standing rice crops suffered heavy damage.

Indian Warnings

India has issued further flood warnings, with its High Commission alerting authorities. A flood surge may enter the Sutlej at Ferozepur, the Ravi at Madhupur, and the Chenab at Akhnor. All three rivers may experience high-level flooding, prompting the Indus Water Commission to issue a flood alert.

Army Deployed in eight districts of Punjab

Due to the severe flood situation, the army has been called to Hafizabad district—the eighth district in Punjab to receive military support for relief operations. Previously, the army was deployed in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, and Sargodha.

PDMA Punjab briefing

DG PDMA Punjab stated that the next 48 hours will be critical for Ravi and Chenab rivers. However, the current rainfall spell is ending, and relatively lower rainfall is expected in the coming days.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia briefed that Head Marala’s structure is secure, and the flood surge is now passing through Khanki Headworks. He expects the surge to reach Panjnad without major damage.

At Jassar on the Ravi, water flow has reached 210,000 cusecs, expected to pass nearby areas between 9–10 pm. Shahdara Barrage near Lahore has a capacity of 250,000 cusecs, with 180,000–190,000 cusecs expected to flow through.

On the Sutlej, at Ganda Singh Wala, flow has reached 245,000 cusecs but is expected to decrease in the coming hours. Chenab’s water level reached 902,000 cusecs, submerging 128 villages, prompting army deployment in seven districts. High-level floods were also recorded at Nala Dek and Nala Balaster, with measures underway to drain water.

PDMA released 900 million PKR for affected districts, with relief camps stocked with food and medicine. Timely alerts have helped prevent large-scale casualties.

Chenab and surrounding areas

Breach was carried out on the Right Marginal Bund at Qadirabad due to emergency. The barrage’s capacity is 800,000 cusecs, while inflow reached 935,000 cusecs—an extremely dangerous flood level. The 11-year flood record of the Chenab was broken. Floodwaters overflowed roads and severely affected nearby villages.

At Head Marala, flow exceeded 950,000 cusecs, reminiscent of the devastating 2014 floods affecting nearly 50,000 people. Heavy rains in Gujrat worsened the situation, with drainage arrangements still inadequate.

At Khanqah on the Chenab, water flow exceeded 1,000,000 cusecs, above the 800,000 cusec design capacity of the headworks. Floodwaters could damage the hydraulic structures. At Treme Headworks, 411 localities may be affected. People in low-lying areas were advised to evacuate; Rescue 1122 deployed over 40 boats and 18 flood relief camps were established.

Ravi River and surrounding areas

At Shahdara, flow reached 80,000 cusecs and continues to rise. The Ravi’s protective embankment at Bhikoo Chak broke, submerging several villages. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 294 people safely evacuated so far. At Jassar, flow exceeded 202,000 cusecs—an extremely high-level flood.

Sutlej River and surrounding areas

At Ganda Singh Wala, flow reached 245,236 cusecs. At Sulemanki, 135,500 cusecs maintained a flood surge. Over 30 villages in Lesco Kasur Circle were affected, with electricity infrastructure damaged but restoration underway. Over 100 tube wells were temporarily closed as a precaution.

Indus River

At Guddu Barrage, water level shows a minor rise, maintaining low-level flooding. Inflow was 312,040 cusecs; outflow, 280,263 cusecs. The past 24 hours saw a 500 cusec rise, with further increase expected, submerging villages and standing crops.

Pakistan Army rescue operations

Following floods in Punjab’s border areas, Pakistan Army continues rescue and relief operations. Areas along Sutlej, including Kasur and Ganda Singh Wala, are submerged. Soldiers are transporting people, animals, and belongings to safe locations. Rescue camps have been established, and the Rangers are assisting in border areas.

High alert rescue operations

Rescue 1122 is on high alert in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Narow