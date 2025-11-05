Latest

Pakistan

New ‘Passport Fee Asaan’ App lets Pakistanis pay fees anytime, anywhere

By Staff Reporter
5:15 pm | Nov 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Directorate General of Immigration and Passports just launched a game-changing online system that lets Pakistani citizens pay their passport fees in just one minute.

No more standing in endless lines at the National Bank—now you can pay anytime, anywhere via the Passport Fee Asaan app or Paymaster.com.pk.

Simply generate your Payment Slip ID (PSID) and pay through internet banking, ATM, Easypaisa, or JazzCash.

Once the online payment is done, head to your nearest passport office to complete the process—fast, easy, and hassle-free!

This much needed move promises to make getting your passport quicker and simpler than ever before.

Passport Fee in 2025

Pages Validity Normal Fee Urgent Fee
36 5 Years 5,500 8,500
72 5 Years 9,200 14,500
100 5 Years 10,000 19,000
36 10 Years 7,700 12,200
72 10 Years 13,400 21,200
100 10 Years 14,500 28,000

 

