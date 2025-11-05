New ‘Passport Fee Asaan’ App lets Pakistanis pay fees anytime, anywhere

ISLAMABAD – Directorate General of Immigration and Passports just launched a game-changing online system that lets Pakistani citizens pay their passport fees in just one minute.

No more standing in endless lines at the National Bank—now you can pay anytime, anywhere via the Passport Fee Asaan app or Paymaster.com.pk.

Simply generate your Payment Slip ID (PSID) and pay through internet banking, ATM, Easypaisa, or JazzCash.

Once the online payment is done, head to your nearest passport office to complete the process—fast, easy, and hassle-free!

This much needed move promises to make getting your passport quicker and simpler than ever before.

Passport Fee in 2025