Karachi Zoo’s Bear ‘Rano’ Airlifted to Islamabad via Pakistan Air Force C-130 Jet

ISLAMABAD – Karachi Zoo’s female bear ‘Rano’ airlifted to Islamabad on Wednesday aboard Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft. The transfer was ordered by the Sindh High Court, marks the first-ever air relocation of a bear in the country.

‘Rano’ was warmly welcomed at the Islamabad Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, where experts will assess her physical and mental fitness, ensuring she receives top-notch care.

Chief Wildlife Conservator Javed Mehr, who supervised the operation, confirmed that Rano’s health and comfort were closely monitored. “Rano has a strong bond with her trainers and is familiar with her cage. She remained calm throughout the journey, with two expert veterinarians accompanying her,” Mehr said.

The bear, Rano, has been transferred from Karachi to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/Tdga83Liog — Media Talk (@mediatalk922) November 5, 2025

The elaborate operation involved meticulous planning, from Karachi Zoo to PAF Faisal Base, and onward to Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase, finally reaching rehabilitation center. Special arrangements, including food, comfort, and quarantine measures, were made to ensure Rano’s stress-free journey.

“This is a historic moment for animal welfare in Pakistan,” Mehr said, praising the Pakistan Air Force and all involved. “It shows our commitment to the care and rehabilitation of wildlife.”

Rano’s journey follows a 10-day training session that strengthened her bond with her trainers, ensuring she was relaxed and confident during the airlift. The operation was conducted under Section 82 of the Sindh Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Management Act 2020, ensuring every step prioritized the bear’s welfare.

Now in Islamabad, Rano begins a new chapter in her rehabilitation, setting a groundbreaking precedent for wildlife conservation in Pakistan.